New Grape Sales Manager Joins Miller Family Wine Company

Santa Maria, Calif.—Family-owned Miller Family Wine Company is pleased to welcome industry veteran Nick de Luca to the team as Grape Sales Manager.

de Luca brings over 24 years of California wine industry experience to his new role with the Miller Family. After beginning his career in Sonoma County working for such well-known producers as Cline Cellars, Fisher Vineyards and Williams-Selyem, de Luca moved to Santa Barbara County in 2004 to work for Dierberg-Star Lane Vineyards as Director of Winemaking and Viticulture. Most recently, he spent five years as Winemaker at Alma Rosa Winery and Vineyard, where he made small quantities of wine from some of Santa Barbara County’s finest vineyards and managed 45 organic acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

As Grape Sales Manager, de Luca will be responsible for overseeing grape sales for Bien Nacido, Solomon Hills and French Camp vineyards, while colleague Ian Fainer will remain focused on bulk wine sales for the Miller Family Wine Company.

“My deep ties to the Central Coast wine community and affinity for farming at the highest level are what initially drew me to the Miller Family,” shares de Luca. “I have a deep respect for their commitment to growing the highest quality grapes and look forward to facilitating grape sales for the company while expanding our key customer accounts.”

“We are thrilled to have someone with such experience and knowledge about the Central Coast join our team,” says Nicholas Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Nick has a complete understanding of all aspects of grape growing and farming in this region, which we know will set him up for success when establishing new and lasting relationships with grape buyers.”

About Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California’s premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California’s Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company manages acclaimed national branded wine labels, including J. Wilkes, Ballard Lane, Smashberry and Barrel Burner wines, control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S., and French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles.

For more information on Miller Family Wine Company, please visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com.