Out-of-the-Box Winery Experiences Help Wineries Reach New Customers

Obsidian Wine Co. doesn’t have a formal tasting room. Instead, they meet their customers in the great outdoors for adventures—to hike a volcano, fly over vineyards in a seaplane, sail the Bay and harvest oysters or saffron, to name a few.

The wine brand is leading a new movement to shake up the classic tasting room experience. “When we were coming up to Napa in the ‘70s, it was very raw and ag, but over time it became a little more of a controlled environment. You'd walk into a tasting room that separated you from nature and where wine is actually grown,” said Obsidian co-founder Arpad Molnar.

“Our goal is to bring people back to nature and the experience of drinking wine in an environment that's much more natural and closer to where it came from. We thought about building a winery, and we realized it’s an enormous undertaking that would cost millions of dollars. So instead, we started to do smaller adventures.”

Obsidian had been offering some of these experiences for years; but during the pandemic, they finally turned them into official experiences (ranging from $20 to $700) that consumers can book online. In partnership with other businesses that share like-minded values, each experience has an educational tie to the history, production and enjoyment of wine. “We want to show people the intersection of nature and agriculture,” explained Molnar. “There's a lot of interesting things that happen at that intersection, and we educate people about that.”

These experiences are meant to generate awareness, reach new consumers and engage them. Molnar said that wine club sign-ups and wine sales are a bonus. “Instead of everyone coming out to one spot, we go to where they are already. We engage with a whole new set of people who may think that journeying to Napa Valley isn't what they do,” he stated. “Our goal is to kind of change the climate of wine, to make all of these things much more accessible so that people don't feel intimidated or feel it's only for a certain type of people.”

Obsidian may be the extreme, but they’re not the only wine brand that’s starting to think out-of-the-box (and tasting room) when it comes to customer experiences. Here are four others that are testing uncharted waters to get a leg up on the competition.

Bouchaine Vineyards’ Falconry Experience

Like many wineries, Bouchaine Vineyards in Napa’s Carneros region works with falconers for bird abatement. Following some particularly bad bird damage in the vineyard in 2015, Bouchaine Vineyards started working with professional falconer Rebecca Rosen and, in 2018, was the first to bring winery visitors in on it. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings (through October), guests can witness the falconry firsthand for $75 a person.

This offering has evolved over the years. In its former iteration, visitors would get to take turns holding the birds, and the falcons would perform tricks and fly from one arm to another, baited by the promise of food. But recently, Bouchaine switched things up to make the experience more educational and relevant to winemaking. Now, guests get to see the falcon in action as it literally scares away other birds from snacking on the grapes.

“It’s cool that people are really interested in the winemaking process and in doing vineyard tours and seeing where we are in the growing season, and this is just another aspect of that to show customers,” said Bouchaine winemaker and general manager Chris Kajani. “When we drive through the vineyard and we watch the falcons work, it’s incredible. It feels very primal, and now our guests actually get to see how a falcon would move birds off our property and how they would help mitigate bird damage. The feedback has been, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like that.’”

The falconry experience has been a major media generator for Bouchaine, and Kajani noted that people do often end up joining the club, purchasing wine or coming back to try other experiences. While the falconry experience is less wine-focused (it includes a glass of Rosé at the end), guests can add on Bouchaine’s picnic experience or a tasting afterwards.

Eden Rift’s Helicopter Tour and Tasting

Eden Rift, based in Hollister, Calif., has partnered with Specialized Helicopters, a Bay Area helicopter company, to offer scenic helicopter rides to and from their estate. Starting at $430 per person, the experience starts with a 20-minute flight out of the Watsonville Airport to Eden Rift’s private helipad. From there, guests hop in a Polaris ATV for a guided tour of the estate’s 500 acres and sip through a flight of wines before heading back to Watsonville in the helicopter. There’s also the option to add on a 20-minute coastal tour or to fly out of Monterey Airport for an extra fee.

The winery launched this experience in 2019, and it has served as a unique way to get visitors to their remote estate located in the Central Coast’s lesser-known Cienega Valley. Set between San Jose and Monterey, this region is typically bypassed for more popular Central Coast wine regions, like Monterey, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, as Eden Rift is just one of a handful of wineries in the area. Adding to this challenge, the estate was rebranded in 2016 to Eden Rift when owner Christian Pillsbury purchased the property.

“When we rebranded, we felt a little undiscovered by wine connoisseurs and believed this was a really unique way to get people to the vineyard, to tell our story and to bring in really unique clientele from outside the area,” said Amy Vogt, Eden Rift’s sales and marketing manager, adding that there’s an educational component. As passengers fly over the ocean, they get a glimpse of the coastal influence in Eden Rift’s wines. “When you drive out here, it feels really inland, but we’re actually 20 miles from Monterey Bay, so it really helps us tell our story as well.”

According to Vogt, the winery is “making a little money” on the experience, and it covers the cost of employee time, but the intent is more geared towards exposure. The hope is that the visit ends in wine sales and wine club sign-ups, but she admitted that it’s “hit or miss.”

“People either think about it as a really cool wine experience or a helicopter experience with wine dabbled in,” she said. “When they buy, they buy. It’s, like, 10 cases or the best membership, or they maybe take a bottle or nothing because they felt like they already spent the money on the experience.”

Helicopter tour bookings, which Vogt said consist of a lot of couples, picked up during the pandemic, and the winery is now focusing on co-marketing with the helicopter company, influencer marketing and media coverage as ways to get the word out even more. “If people are on a trip, they seem willing to splurge more on an experience like this that’s more private,” she concluded.

Bartholomew Estate Winery’s Horseback Rides

In the same way that Eden Rift has partnered with Specialized Helicopters, Bartholomew Estate Winery in Sonoma Valley has joined forces with Sonoma Valley Trail Rides to offer horseback rides along their estate vineyards for $140 per person.

The winery has a unique advantage in that it’s set inside the 375-acre privately-owned Bartholomew Park, which the winery claims is the “birthplace of California viticulture.” In addition to the horseback rides, guests can also hike the property’s trails.

“Other wineries might offer something similar, but they're not a dime a dozen. The guides do a lovely job of sharing the winery story as well,” explained Michelle Hogan, Bartholomew Estate Winery’s marketing director. “They meander our property, and the guides answer some questions along the way about viticultural practices, the historical significance of the place, and capture photos and images.”

When Bartholomew first started offering horseback rides, guests would return to the winery afterwards for a tasting, but they found that some people preferred to shower first and do the tasting later. So, the winery simplified the experience to include a bottle of wine produced from the very vineyard they ride through. The bottle can either be enjoyed later or on a bring-your-own picnic within the park. A tasting flight is now an optional add-on.

Of course, wine sales and club sign-ups are a secondary goal. Bartholomew is an anomaly in that its profits from wine sales go directly into a foundation set up to support and preserve the park. Any profits made from the horseback riding experience simply cover any trail maintenance needed as a result of the rides.

Continue Reading "Out-of-the-Box Winery Experiences Help Wineries Reach New Customers," in the November Wine Business Monthly