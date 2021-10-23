Land to Market Partners with Mariah Vineyards in Expansion into Regenerative Wine Industry

November 03, 2021

Boulder, CO – Land to Market, the world’s first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture, announces its first vineyard partnership with Mariah Vineyards and the release of its first verified regenerative wine, Mendocino Ridge Sauvignon Blanc 2020. Farming beyond sustainability, Mariah Vineyards will join Land to Market’s family of leading brands committed to fighting climate change.

Nestled at an altitude of 2,400 feet in the coastal mountains of the Mendocino Ridge AVA in Northern California, Mariah Vineyards is a family-owned and operated vineyard and winery co-founded by Dan and Vicki Dooling. They have mindfully tended and nurtured the land for over 40 years, not only raising their vines on the land, but also their four children.

“Our 2020 Mendocino Ridge Sauvignon Blanc represents something far greater than a good bottle of wine,” says their daughter Nicole, one of the next generations that is helping out at the vineyard. “This wine is a statement that it is possible to produce pure and expressive, dry-farmed wines while drawing down carbon, improving soil health and promoting biodiversity.”

Last year, the family partnered with Land to Market to pilot their Ecological Outcome Verification (EOVTM) for vineyards worldwide. A program within the Savory Institute, Land to Market sets the standard of regenerative agriculture, working directly with farmers, ranchers and other raw material producers using the EOVTM protocol that scientifically measures regenerative outcomes on the land. When consumers purchase a brand with a Land to Market label, they can trust that they made an eco-friendly decision that helps address the climate crisis. Such global brand names as UGG, Eileen Fisher, EPIC Provisions, Patagonian Grass-Fed Beef, and Alexandre Family Farm showcase the Land to Market regenerative verification seal.

“It is exciting to announce Mariah Vineyards as the world’s first Land to Market verified regenerative vineyard and to be a participant in the wine industry’s movement to address the climate crisis,” said David Rizzo, COO of Land to Market. “It is important to note that vineyards alone can’t combat the climate crisis. It requires action and support by wine consumers. The Land to Market verified seal allows consumers to know that their purchase of Mariah Vineyards wines is making a positive impact on the planet.”

Dan mentions, “Regeneratively dry-farming these vines allows the grapes and our wines to fully express their sense of place- with the rich timber soils, coastal influence and southern sun exposure that this pristine cool-climate mountaintop elicits.”

The color of the 2020 Mariah Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc is refreshing with pale yellow and light green hues. The nose starts with lime-bergamot citrus zest, gooseberries and freshly cut grass aromas evolving into delicate mineral notes. The vibrant mouthfeel begins with a fresh acidity that develops into a dense and rich mid-palate and finishes with a long and persistent minerality. It is available to purchase for $34 USD online at mariahvineyards.com and at Islands in the Sky events.

In addition to regenerating their family vineyard, Nicole and her husband, Michael Frey, launched Islands in the Sky, a collective of vineyards, farmers and conscious consumers who believe that regenerative agriculture can help save the planet. Frey says, “With the uniting power of wine, we are connecting and inspiring people through unconventional experiences to help transform viticulture to be a climate solution. I am proud to be part of a collaborative and growing group of regenerative farmers and conscious consumers that step away from the sidelines to be the change that they want to see in the world.”

About Land to Market

A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world’s first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program’s Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. Born within the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. To see the full list of Land to Market members, visit http://landtomarket.com.