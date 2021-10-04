NASA Launches OpenET Online to Provide Crop Water Use Data

OpenET online portal displays 2020 ET data for a 47-acre vineyard in Lodi, CA.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in cooperation with other public agencies and private industry partners, officially launched the OpenET online platform October 21 to make water use data from Landsat satellite imagery and models free and accessible to farmers, water managers and others to better manage irrigation based on evapotranspiration (ET).

OpenET uses publicly available data, open-source models, and Google Earth Engine to provide satellite-based information on water consumption in areas as small as one quarter of an acre at monthly and yearly intervals, and will provide daily intervals by the end of 2021. These are satellite-based estimates of the total amount of water transferred through evaporation from the land surface and transpiration from plants to the atmosphere through ET, also referred to as "actual ET."

OpenET data covers 17 western U.S. states including the major West Coast grapegrowing states of California, Oregon and Washington, and stretches east to include Texas on the south, North Dakota on the north, and all states in between.

OpenET was developed through a public-private collaboration led by NASA, Environmental Defense Fund, Desert Research Institute, Google Earth Engine, HabitatSeven, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service, several academic institutions, and with input from more than 100 stakeholders, including E&J Gallo Winery.

Benefits and Uses

During a briefing October 21, scientists and stakeholders involved with project development provided information and observations on the benefits OpenET is expected to provide. Forrest Melton, OpenET project scientist with NASA's Western Water Applications Office and NASA Ames Research Center in California, said, "One of the biggest challenges in water management has been access to cost-effective, easily usable information on evapotranspiration." He further explained, "For most crops, ET is a key measure of the amount of water that needs to be replaced by irrigation or precipitation to ensure a well-watered, healthy crop with maximum yield."

ET data can help growers more effectively manage resources and produce crops in changing conditions. In most irrigated settings, between 40% and 100% of all water applied to a field leaves as ET. As critical information in the overall water budget, growers may be able to use ET data to:

Understand how much water their plants are consuming to optimize irrigation, sustain or improve yields, and reduce operating costs.

Streamline and reduce costs associated with regulatory reporting requirements.

Collaborate on locally driven solutions to water challenges.

E&J Gallo Winery research scientist Maria Mar Alsina explained: "ET is a real amount of water used by the vineyard. OpenET data, in some cases, will help us detect over-irrigation, and we'll end up with significant water savings. In other cases, it will help us use water more efficiently throughout the growing season." Gallo assisted project managers with ground-truthing OpenET measurement data through its ET data from sensors in California vineyards.

Some California water and irrigation districts plan to use OpenET data as a basis for determining water budgets, tracking water use and for recordkeeping to show compliance with regulations such as the California Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. Melton observed, "OpenET allows growers and water managers to look at the same data and see how water conservation practices are affecting conservation and sustainability goals for water management."

Project Development and Data Limitations

The OpenET project was developed over the past four years. The basis for the satellite dataset for OpenET is the Landsat program, a partnership between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey that dates to the 1970s. A major part of the OpenET satellite data are from Landsat 7, launched in 1999, and Landsat 8, launched in 2013. The most recent satellite in the program, Landsat 9, launched on September 27, 2021 and will begin providing data in 2022.

The satellite-based ET measurement method was developed and correlated using six well-established models used for ET estimates. Accuracy assessment was done using over 140 ground-truthing sites in the western U.S. where ET is measured using flux towers or lysimeters.

The OpenET website explains the following limitations about the data available: "ET data from OpenET do not represent direct measurements of ET; rather they are estimates based on satellite, meteorological, soil and vegetation datasets that are within state-of-the-art ET models. While they are generally accurate and consistent, these data and models have limitations, particularly during times of consistent and dense cloud cover and within complex topography." The website also advises, "Data from Open ET are often most valuable when combined with other information, such as diversion and application rates, crop yelds, nutrient management, irrigation type and distribution uniformity, soil type, salinity, and other datasets."

OpenET is free and available to anyone with a web browser. Users are required to sign in and set up a password when they first access the "Explore Data" feature that will provide data for any field or location in the system down to a scale of 30 meters x 30 meters, or about 1/4 acre. Tools are available to select custom geographic areas to search through the archive of data.

OpenET currently provides monthly and yearly ET data in inches and millimeters for the years 2016 through the most current 2021 data. Based on information in the FAQ section of the OpenET website: "Daily ET data will be added by the end of 2021. However, since production and storage of daily datasets can be expensive, it is likely that daily data will only be available for irrigated agricultural regions for recent time periods. Our goal is to provide monthly ET data across the western U.S. with a data latency of six weeks. For daily data, we recognize the importance of providing data within two days of satellite overpass for irrigation management applications, and we are working hard to come as close as possible to achieving this target for daily data products."

An Application Programming Interface (API) is expected to be available in early 2022. This API will enable users to request data from OpenET via both scripted queries and a graphical user interface to facilitiate integration into existing applications and programs for irrigation scheduling, farm management, water use reporting and water management.

OpenET will eventually be expanded to a larger geographic area in the U.S. The initial focus is on the western U.S. where drought and climate change are severly impacting water supplies and irrigation sources. For more information and to access data, go to: https://openetdata.org