Former Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits employee sues over alleged unpaid overtime work

A former Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits employee has filed a lawsuit against the giant alcohol wholesaler over alleged unpaid overtime work and other violations, according to court records.

David Silva, who was hired as a chain sales merchandiser in October 2019, alleges his supervisor made him work the extra hours off the clock so she could meet her quotas, according to the lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court on June 11.

Among other allegations, Silva said he was “obligated to work multiple days off-the-clock to accommodate his boss’ quotas,” in violation of state law, according to the court filing.

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits last week denied the allegations, according to a court filing submitted Wednesday in Hayward. Two days later, on Friday, Southern Glazer’s moved for the case to move to the U.S. District Court for Northern California, stating the parties are in different states.

The company has multiple divisions based in Texas and Florida. For instance, Glazer’s Venture Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, while Southern Wine and Spirits Corp.’s executives are based in Miami, Fla. The company’s main offices in California are in Union City and Cerritos, according to the company.

Silva received a promotion in January 2020. In June 2020, Silva injured his back, he said in his complaint.

While he was injured, his supervisor allegedly “would contact him on numerous occasions and demand to know when he was returning to work, be critical of his injury, and demand updates on his health and medical leave, according to the complaint filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

Silva was fired Aug. 8, 2020, according to the complaint.

He seeks unspecified damages for alleged unpaid wages, employment benefits and other losses as well as attorney costs, according to his lawsuit on file at Hayward Hall of Justice.

Southern Glazer’s said in its court filing submitted Friday that the potential amount in “controversy” exceeds $75,000, making it a federal case. The company said that while Silva did not specify the number of meals and breaks he missed, penalties for the alleged violations add up quickly, according to the court document.

The company noted that its former employee alleged he is entitled to “’one hour of pay at (his) regular rate of pay for every missed meal and rest period,’” according to the court document filed by Southern Glazer’s on Friday.

Silva was a full-time employee who earned $15.50 per hour “with occasional overtime and double time,” and received a “$140 weekly car allowance, and regular incentive and bonus payments,” Southern Glazier’s attorneys stated in their filing filed Friday in federal court. The company estimated Silva’s lost wages between August 2020 when he was fired and the time he filed his lawsuit totaled more than $50,000, according to the complaint.

Silva alleges disability harassment by the supervisor, a violation of state law, according to the state complaint. He also alleges Southern Glazer’s failed to prevent the harassment, according to the lawsuit.

Silva alleged had to “accommodate his employer’s quotas before taking a lunch break,” a violation oof the labor code, according to the complaint.

Under the California Industrial Wage Orders rules, employers must give employees breaks of at least 30 minutes for meal and rest periods for every five hours of work.

Silva said he has received a right-to-sue letter from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

A representative for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits could not be reached to comment on the allegations.

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits operates in 44 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Besides Union City and Cerritos, the company maintains offices in a dozen cities, including Bakersfield, Stockton and San Francisco, according to the company.