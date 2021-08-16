Proposal to build Scarlett Winery approved despite objections of nearby residents

A proposal to build a winery on the Napa Valley floor near Rutherford received the green light from county officials this week over the objections of nearby residents.

Sherratt Reicher, owner of Scarlett Winery, wants to build the 30.000-gallon-per-year estate winery on a 48-acre parcel with access to rural Ponti Road, a county road built in 1939. Ponti Road intersects with Skellenger Lane west of the Silverado Trail.

The neighbors were appealing the Planning Commission’s January 2020 decision to approve the new winery. The residents sought to have the winery relocated on the parcel, away from the Ponti rural neighborhood, and with access off of Silverado Trail instead of Ponti Road.

The issues raised Tuesday before the Napa County Board of Supervisors included increased noise levels, more intense traffic and water shortages.

The appellants wanted an environmental impact report – an in-depth environmental review of the project. They claimed the county erred by not evaluating the cumulative impacts of recent and probable future projects.

The neighbors said Ponti Road, a 14-foot wide rural road, was substandard and not wide enough for two passing vehicles. Ponti connects with Skellenger Lane, a rural road which drivers use to reach either Highway 29 or the Silverado Trail.

Nancy Montgomery, one of the neighbors behind the appeal, said Ponti Road is a very narrow road that dead ends with no turnaround. It has become an “oasis for walkers and bikers who enjoy the peaceful country ambience,” she said.

The Ponti neighborhood has always been a “safe and quiet neighborhood, free of congestion, noise, traffic, trash that clogs many areas of the Valley,” Montgomery said. A winery accessible only from Ponti Road and close to neighbors “would completely destroy this rural environment,” she said.

But planning Consultant Donna Oldford, speaking on behalf of Scarlett Winery, stressed the winery meets all the county standards.

“It’s not going to destroy this area to have a winery,” Oldford also said. “This is Wine Country. This is what we do.”

Relocating the winery would mean to start all over again, Oldford said, noting that the winery was in its sixth year of planning and that her client had spent already more than $250,000 to have the project approved.

In the end the Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett Winery and turned down the appeal, 4 to1. Board of Supervisor Chairman Alfredo Pedroza voted with the majority, saying the winery was “agriculture.” The residential houses in the neighborhood are ‘homes in Ag zoning,” he said. Some of these houses, he noted, are bigger than the proposed hospitality building.

Supervisor Diane Dillon who cast the sole “no” vote sided with the neighbor who sought to have the winery’s entrance located off of the Silverado Trail instead of Ponti Lane.

The winery, once built, would be close to 10 other wineries within a mile on the Napa Valley floor. The other wineries include Mumm Napa Valley, ZD Winery, Caymus Vineyard and Round Pound Estate Winery.

Approved were two structures totaling 22,536 square feet - a 4,500-square-foot hospitality building next to a 18,000 square-foot production facility. The winery can host up to 15 visitors per day.

In addition, Scarlett Winery can host two marketing events a month for up to 10 guests; one event a year for up to 100 people; one event for up to 125 guests; and one event for up to 200 visitors, all of whom would have to be shuttled from a pre-designated area such as a hotel.

These marketing events are on weekends. Portable toilets would be brought in. The winery has to notify residents along Ponti Road of any pending marketing event, 30 days before the gathering. The winery cannot welcome regular visitors on days when it is scheduled to host a marketing event.