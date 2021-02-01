E & J Gallo to distribute Bev's "zero sugar" canned wine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BEV, A WOMAN-FOUNDED BEVERAGE BRAND KNOWN FOR BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS AND BUILDING PEOPLE UP, SIGNS U.S. DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH E. & J. GALLO WINERY

MODESTO, CA. February 16, 2021 – Bev and E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that the two companies have partnered together to help bring Bev and their mission to more consumers across the country. Effective March 1, 2021, Gallo will become the U.S. distributor for Bev’s portfolio of premium canned wines. The first ever TTB-approved “zero sugar” canned wine on the market, Bev wines are only three carbs, 100 calories per serving, 11.9% ABV, and are all gluten free.

Founded by Alix Peabody in Venice, California, Bev is a woman-led beverage brand promoting empowerment and inclusivity in beverage and beyond. Their mission, to “Do it different, do it better. Break the glass,” exemplifies their drive to tackle new frontiers in both the beverage industry and in culture at large. At its heart, Bev is about breaking down barriers and building connections that educate and inspire.

“I founded Bev out of a passion for changing not only the drinks in our hands, but the culture surrounding drinking,” said Alix, Bev’s CEO. “For us, breaking the glass is about empowering communities and inspiring people to celebrate themselves and own their fun. When I met Stephanie Gallo, it became immediately clear that Gallo’s values and commitment to women and diversity in the industry is exemplary of the exact change we aim to create. We could not be more excited for this partnership and can't wait to expand the reach of our products and our community.”

“After meeting Alix, I knew we had to find a way to work together,” said Stephanie, Gallo’s CMO. “At Gallo, we are on a mission to win new friends to wine, which means ensuring consumers have access to products that understand them and make them feel welcome. As an industry we must adapt and evolve in order to remain relevant to the next generation of alcohol beverage consumers. Alix and the Bev portfolio are paving the way and doing just that.”

Bev is a digitally native brand that has changed the way products are brought to market as the majority of their business has been conducted through their online store. While that won’t be changing anytime soon, Bev will look to expand with targeted national distribution by partnering with Gallo.

The portfolio Gallo will distribute includes Bev Rosé, Bev Blanc, Bev Gris, Bev Noir and their most recently launched sparkling white wine, Bev Glitz. All varietals are from California and are available in 4-packs of 250ml cans and retail between $14.99 and $16.99.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Bev

Alix Peabody - Founder & CEO of Bev - took one look at the alcohol beverage industry & realized there was very little out there that spoke to & about women in a positive, authentic way. She founded Bev in 2017 to change not only the drinks in our hands, but to inspire kinder, more inclusive fun in drinking culture at large. With a variety of refreshingly crisp, dry, & a lil’ fizzy zero sugar canned wines, Bev is on a mission to transform the industry as we know it: creating a voice for women (and good dudes!) in a fun, inclusive, and approachable way.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings. Through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new brand innovations, Gallo has continued to evolve its portfolio over the last decade.