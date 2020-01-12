Association Helping Establish French Suppliers Entering or Expanding Footprint in US Market

French Wine Industry hosted an open house Friday to introduce its members to the wine industry. The group wants to help French companies sell new equipment in the United States.



An association that helps established French wine industry suppliers who seek to enter the US market or to expand their footprint into the New World is now in business.

French Wine Industry on Friday hosted its first open house at a warehouse in American Canyon in south Napa County to introduce its six members to the local wine industry. The warehouse houses Valentin Thièrion, the Champagne-based company specialized in sparkling wine equipment and a member of the new French Wine Industry cluster. It also serves as a showroom for the other French Wine Industry members whose companies sell vineyard and winery equipment as well as labelers, wire mesh containers and quality-control machines.

Franck Metayer, export manager at Valentin Thièrion, set out to create the association last year to help French companies sell innovative technology for the wine industry in the United States.

For a monthly fee, French Wine Industry offers its members a number of services, including office and showroom space at Valentin Thièrion’s headquarters in American Canyon, as well as the use of a car, a local address and even a space to stay for a few days. Entry-level monthly fees are $460.

A maintenance manager for Valentin Thièrion, Rudy Bondon, services the equipment. Bondon is based in American Canyon.

So far, six companies have joined French Wine Industry. They are selected to complement one another, said Alexandre Nègre, a Napa-based sales representative for Valentin Thièrion who helps coordinate the association.

Besides Valentin Thièrion, the cluster includes Mecamarc, a company based in Champagne that produces labeling machines; Amos, which sells winemaking and viticulture equipment; Coup’Eco Viti, a manufacturer near Cognac that produces pre-pruners, trimmers, shredders and other machines; Sufilog, a company based near Tours that sells stillage ages and containers; and XT-vision, a business based near Marseilles that sells quality- control machines that inspect label positioning, fills and screwcaps.

Laurent Guignard, technical director for Coup’Eco Viti, took part in the open house Friday. Guignard said his team wanted to meet with new clients, listen to their needs and show the machines which, he said, can do all the tasks in the vineyard.

Another member, Amos, which has been selling in the United States for the past 20 years, has increased its presence in the United States for the past two years, said Inès Pinos, sales manager for Amos in McMinnville, Ore., who also took part in the open house. The company plans to introduce a full range of equipment to the US market, including sorting technology and cellar equipment.

French Wine Industry plans to host other open houses in the future.