Kunde and Vintage Wine Estates File $20 million Suit Against Insurance Carriers for Refusing to Pay for Wine Damaged by Smoke in October 2017

Kunde Enterprises Inc. and Vintage Wine Estates have filed a $20 million suit against their insurance carriers for allegedly refusing to indemnify them for the wine damaged by smoke in October 2017, according to court records.



Wildfires burned in Napa and Sonoma and other counties for days in October 2017. Wildfires surrounded Kenwood where Kunde is located. Some wines were affected by smoke taint, the winery concluded. Kunde Enterprises Inc. is also known as Kunde Family Estate.



Kunde sent a claim to Allianz on Oct. 16, 2017. “Given the broad coverage afforded under the Allianz policy, Allianz should have promptly acknowledged its full payment obligations in connection with the claim,” wrote in the complaint Brook Roberts, partner at Latham & Watkins and an attorney for the plaintiffs.



“Smoke from the wildfires infiltrated the winemaking process, resulting in substantial damage, commonly referred to as ‘smoke taint,’ to Plaintiffs’ wines,” according to the complaint filed Aug. 23 in Sonoma County Superior Court.



National Surety Corp. - or Allianz - covered winery operations and wine under all-risk insurance policies at Kunde, according to court filings. Vintage Wine Estates had policies with Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London and other companies also named in the civil complaint.



Pat Roney, CEO and founding partner of Vintage Wine Estates, said he is a personal shareholder in Kunde.



The Leslie Rudd Trust is also a shareholder in Vintage Wine Estates and Kunde, according to Roney. Vintage Wine Estates is based in Santa Rosa.



The insurance companies were served with papers in September. New filings were submitted recently to determine where the case may be heard.



Natural Surety – or Allianz – on Oct. 16 filed a motion in U.S. District Court in San Francisco to have the case transferred to the federal court system. Allianz argued that the civil case may be heard in federal court because the controversy exceeds $75,000. A hearing is set for Nov. 25 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.



National Surety – or Allianz – also on Oct. 16 filed a motion in federal court to drop Vintage Wine Estates from the lawsuit, claiming that Kunde and Vintage Wine Estates were insured under different policies. Kunde was insured under Allianz while Vintage Wine Estates submitted claims Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, RSA Insurance Group and Liberty Specialty Markets Insurance Group and other companies.

Kunde said Allianz should have paid more than $7 million; Vintage Wine Estates alleged its insurance companies failed to pay more than $12 million, according to court records.



Allianz refused to pay, according to the lawsuit in Sonoma County Superior Court, and “initially concluded that it would not make ‘any payments for the damaged wine’ based on Allianz’ unreasonable interpretation of its coverage obligation and unsupported claim that ‘the smoke taint which damaged the wines resulted directly from the grape’s [sic] exposure to smoke from the wildfires while they were still on the vines and did not result from exposure from the to smoke during the production process.”



A case management conference in Sonoma County Superior Court is set for Jan. 14 in Santa Rosa.