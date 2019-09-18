Vintners Can Now Get Bottle Pictures Without Sending Their Bottle for Photography

Santa Cruz, Calif.—One of the oldest photography and animation studios in the US has launched BottlePictures.com which provides vintners with high-quality images of their wine bottles without the winery having to send bottles to a photographer.

The system has easy online ordering. Vintners go to BottlePictures.com and select bottle shape, glass color, wine color, cap type and color and then upload a label art file. That is the extent of what is necessary to get high quality, photo-real images of new wine releases.

BottlePictures.com is an affordable solution for all sized wineries. High-quality images of wine bottles start at $70. Different files sizes are available for use on the web, in printed marketing materials, for marketing distribution, etc. The largest file size is large enough for posters and graphics to use at events and shows.

While the images are indistinguishable from traditional photography, computer generated images are also dependably consistent. From one bottle to the next, today, tomorrow, next year–all of the bottle pictures have a consistent “look” and placement.

BottlePictures.com uses computer models of bottles, caps, and liquids to create photo-real images of bottles. Everything is done in the computer, so sending bottles to be photographed is no longer necessary. Mike James whose team started BottlePictures.com commented, “This means less precious wine to be sacrificed for marketing and images that can be available before labels are even printed.”

Labels are important to vintners and to the artists that create them. BottlePictures.com understands this and justifiable claims to obsess over label details. Placement; the type and finish of the paper; ink colors; every detail is paid attention to so that the bottle jumps off the page.

Standard shots or custom–virtually anything is possible in the computer. BottlePictures.com makes it easy and affordable to get standard bottle shots. They also offer custom services that include: custom lighting, custom cap finishes, bottle groups, bottles in scenes, and more.

BottlePictures.com was developed for vintners by Thomas Burke & Others (TB&O) a studio that has been in business since 1971 and provides a broad range of computer-generated imagery, animation and traditional photography services to national and international clients.

www.BottlePictures.com