Napa Valley Vintners Become First North American Wine Trade Association to Commit to Porto Protocol

St. Helena, CA – Building on a legacy of environmental leadership and their mission to “Promote, Protect and Enhance” the Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) Board of Directors voted during their June 27th meeting to become signatories of the Porto Protocol. In doing so, they become the first North American wine trade association to join the effort.



The Porto Protocol was established by Adrian Bridge of Taylor’s Port in 2018 based on the premise that the effects of climate change can be diminished if everyone plays their part. It is a binding commitment by its signatories, from any area of industry, to make a greater contribution to mitigate climate change. The initiative formally launched with President Obama speaking at the inaugural conference in July of 2018.



“As new signatories to the Proto Protocol, the NVV has further broadened their commitment to environmental stewardship,” noted Robin Lail, U.S. Representative of the Porto Protocol, Napa Valley vintner and daughter of NVV founding member, John Daniel. “Just like the NVV’s ambitious goal to have all their eligible members in the Napa Green program by the end of 2020, the Proto Protocol is another important step in addressing climate change.”



Participants sign the Letter of Principles, which includes a commitment to “do more than they are doing at the moment, guide their activity by good environmental practice principles and execute projects oriented towards the sustainability of the organization,” among others.



“I am delighted that the NVV have joined the Porto Protocol as they are an organization that has always taken a far-sighted view of environmental matters,” said Adrian Bridge, founder of the Porto Protocol. “Apart from being a commitment to help, The Porto Protocol serves as a platform to share best practices. Members of the NVV have much to share with fellow vintners around the world and I look forward to their experiences helping to accelerate the speed with which the global wine industry combats climate change issues.”



As founding members and longtime champions of the Napa Green sustainability certification program which reduces greenhouse gas emissions through reductions in winery water and energy use, the NVV established a goal in 2015 to have all their eligible members involved in the program by the end of 2020. Today, more than 70% of the membership has joined.



The organization has also led the way with local climate science, working closely with researchers at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, to analyze historical Napa Valley climate data to determine how the region’s average daytime and nighttime temperatures have changed over time, if at all. An update to the study, which was originally published in 2011 is expected later this year.

About the Napa Valley Vintners



The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade associate has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. In 2019 the NVV is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Learn more at napavintners.com



About the Porto Protocol



The Porto Protocol is an international initiative created with its primary focus on uniting the global wine industry to take mitigative action against the climate crisis.