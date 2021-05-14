ATPGroup and Imerys Announce New Partnership

ATPGROUP PRESS RELEASE

Windsor, CA (May 18, 2021) ATPGroup and Imerys announce a new collaboration to provide filtration solutions for producers of wine, juice, beer, and other beverages. With a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, product safety, and high quality, the partnership will bring added value to the industries they serve and help their customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and save time.

Imerys is the world’s leading supplier of natural minerals for beverage filtration and processing. Their perlite filter range is prized by producers of the planet’s finest wines, while their diatomite filter range is a favorite with top beer brewers the world over. A result of nearly a century of production experience and application knowledge, their filter aid products offer unparalleled flexibility and cost-effectiveness in a wide range of filtration applications and meet all Food Chemical Codex (FCC) requirements. Low extractable fresh water and marine-based filter aids are available in a wide range of permeable grades to allow for solid elimination requirements and optimum filtration performance while complying with FCC limits and industry needs for low arsenic levels.

ATPGroup‘s in-house experts are available to help you determine the best filtration solutions for your winery, brewery, or juice production facility, and can provide technical support, throughput optimization, and training. Please contact your ATPGroup Specialist, call (707) 836-6840, or visit www.ATPGroup.com for more information.

About ATPGroup

ATPGroup was founded as a family business in 1991. Now a leading supplier to the wine, beer, food, and pharmaceutical markets, the company offers an unparalleled range of high-quality products and services including winemaking & cellar products, brewery supplies, glassware, production equipment, cleaning & sanitation solutions, parts & servicing, mobile services, tartaric acid, and Rochelle salt. Its team is made up of industry veterans, engineers, cellar masters, and product specialists who provide technical expertise in their respective fields. With warehouses across the country, the company is strategically located to serve customers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.