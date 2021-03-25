MAVRIK NORTH AMERICA PRESS RELEASE

A Quick, Complete, and Permanent Solution to Smoke Taint

Santa Rosa, CA (April 1, 2021). Mavrik North America announces a quick, complete, and permanent solution to smoke tainted wine.

“A lot of people think about smoke taint in the wrong way” according to Bob Kreisher, Mavrik’s R&D Director. “They want it to be like our low pressure VA removal where you measure something, remove it, and then measure again.”

But the identity of what causes smoky flavors and aromas remains unknown, resulting in some broad, indiscriminate techniques that remove a lot of desirable flavors and aromas along with the smoke. Mavrik’s new approach breaks the problem down into three sensory components:

Fruit is masked Presence of smoky flavors and aromas Harsh mouthfeel

The first two are now very quickly resolved by a narrowly targeted removal by highly selective membrane separation. The third is more quickly resolved by a novel (TTB Approved) fining which doesn’t remove other flavors and aromas.

The result is a complete and final removal of smoke taint effects, without having to subject the wine to harsh stripping methods. An early beta test of the new approach led one winemaker to report: “There is a dramatic improvement on the finish of this wine. Once all that junk was removed, the finish became fruity again. I’m very pleased."

Mavrik is currently offering trials on volumes as small as keg to barrel size.

A complete whitepaper, how-to, and FAQ can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bzpufmx3

About Mavrik North America

Since 2007, Mavrik has offered wine elevating processes with at least one key improvement. Low pressure VA removal and cellar temperature alcohol removal are only a few of the highlights of those substantial advantages over alternative processes. With design, fabrication, and services headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA Mavrik offers service, sales, and rental to the worldwide alcoholic beverage industries.