SIMEI 2019: Increase efficiencies in wine production with new Eaton filtration solutions

Langenlonsheim, Germany—The Filtration Division of power management company Eaton is showing an extensive range of filtration and biotechnology products at the ENOMAQ trade show in Milan, Italy, from November 19 to 22 (booth S30, hall 11). The exhibition program includes various filter media that reliably remove colloids, tannins, yeasts and bacteria for excellent taste of premium wines. Optimally combined, they prevent early clogging of the end filters that results in more efficient wine production.

One highlight from Eaton’s range of filtration solutions is the extended BECO filter cartridge offering including filter cartridges that are exactly tailored to the specific requirement profiles of wine filtration. Dependent on the focus - whether performance, safety, economy, flexibility or the preservation of individual taste and color - Eaton application experts will be available at the show to discuss optimum combinations of BECO PROTECT FS FineStream pre-filter, BECO PROTECT PP Pure pre-filter and new BECO MEMBRAN PS Wine membrane filter cartridges for an effective pre-filtration and final filtration of full-bodied, bright and stable wines.

A further focus is the next generation of Eaton stacked disc cartridges. The new BECODISC R+ range comprises of eight backflushable and extra robust variants with expanded filter surface area. The individual filter cells are produced using extra-efficient BECOPAD® premium depth filter sheets made of high-purity cellulose and an intermediate layer of multi-layer, honeycombed polyester fabric. This new design provides the stacked disc cartridges with the necessary robustness for a minimum of 20 regeneration cycles and allows them to be flexibly reused in coarse, clarifying, fine, microbial reduction and microbial removal filtration.

From its extensive biotechnology product range, Eaton will feature solutions for a full and pure alcoholic fermentation, including active dry yeasts and associated yeast nutrients. To support flavor release and improve filterability enzyme for mash extraction and grape must pre-clarification will be presented additionally.

