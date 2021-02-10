Spotted Lanternfly on California's Radar Screen

California Code of Regulations pertaining to Spotted Lanternfly Exterior Quarantine

The Department of Food and Agriculture proposes to adopt section 3287 Title 3 of the California Code of Regulations (CCR) pertaining to Spotted Lanternfly Exterior Quarantine. This regulation will create an exterior quarantine for the spotted lanternfly. The effect of this regulation will be to provide authority for the State to prevent spread of the spotted lanternfly to non-infested areas to protect California's agricultural industry. Previously this proposed regulation was open for comments between October 2nd 2020 and November 19th, 2020. After receiving comments received the proposed regulation has been amended and the comment period reopened. To view the text of the regulation and Notice of Proposed Rulemaking please visit https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/Regulations.html.

15 Day Text of the Regulation

15 Day Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Any interested person or his or her authorized representative may submit written comments relevant to the proposed regulation to the Department. Comments may be submitted by USPS, FAX or email. The written comment period closes on March 10, 2021. The Department will consider only comments received at the Department offices by that time or postmarked no later than on March 10, 2021.



Submit comments to:

Dean Kelch

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Plant Health and Pest Prevention Services

2800 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite #200

Sacramento, CA 95833

dean.kelch@cdfa.ca.gov

916.403.6650

916.651.2900 (FAX)