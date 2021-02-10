DTC, Off-Premise Start 2021 with Double-Digit Growth 

Winery direct-to-consumer shipments and off-premise sales tracked by NielsenIQ saw double-digit gains at the start of 2021.

DTC shipments grew 21% to nearly $165 million in January, while off-premise sales increased 23%. “All price tiers again north of $11 continued to grow at a rapid pace,” said Danny Brager in his regular monthly report on the channels, which are tracked through a collaboration by NielsenIQ, Sovos ShipCompliant and Wines Vines Analytics.

Brager who is a former NielsenIQ vice president and now runs his own beverage alcohol consultancy, said Napa and Oregon wines were “standout” leaders in retail growth as well as rosé and sparkling wine followed by Sauvignon Blanc.

While retail sales growth had slowed during November and December it appears at-home celebrations in January helped push growth back to levels previously seen from June through October.

In the DTC channel, the average bottle price of shipments fell $1.33 compared to January 2020 while wines priced between $11 and $30 saw the strongest growth during the past month. Shipments by large wineries, (producing more than 500,000 cases a year) grew by 41% in value.

“Sonoma and Oregon percentage growth led all others both on value and volume,” Brager said. “(And) of the more popular wine types, Pinot Noir and sparkling led all others in growth.”

The January data is just a portion of a comprehensive off-premise report that includes more details on sales by multiple price tiers, varietals, winery location, winery size and destination markets. For more information, contact Brager at danny.brager@nielseniq.com